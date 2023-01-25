Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Monterey Park following mass shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Monterey Park following the devastating mass shooting.

"I do want to address the tragedy of what happened in my home state in Monterey Park, California," said Harris while in Florida on Jan. 22. "A time of a cultural celebration and yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence."

Harris toured the Tujunga Spreading Grounds in the San Fernando Valley last Friday — a day before the shooting — to address the recent wave of storms that caused an estimated $1 billion in damages and losses across the state.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of 11 people and injured another nine. The White House said that she will visit the community to mourn the victims of the incident.

During her speech in Tallahassee, FL, she expressed her condolences saying in part that she and her husband Doug were "in mourning for those who were killed as we pray for those who were injured and as we grieve for those many people whose lives are forever changed."

"All of us in this room and in our country understand this violence must stop," she continued saying. "And President Biden and I will continue to provide full support to the local authorities as we learn more."