V.P. Harris to visit Southern California following Biden tour

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the San Fernando Valley Friday, a day after President Joe Biden toured the Central Coast.

Harris will make her first stop Friday in Sun Valley.

Harris will visit a facility owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power called the Tujunga Spreading Grounds. The site is a recently opened stormwater reclamation facility.

The recent wave of storms caused an estimated $1 billion in damages and losses across the street.

Harris's tour of the area is intended to highlight the administration's work to increase drought and flood resilience.

The Tujunga Spreading Grounds captures runoff that would otherwise flow into the ocean, according to the LADWP, and it can provide water for up to 64,000 homes annually.