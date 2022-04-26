Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her office announced Tuesday that Harris testes positive in both rapid and PCR tests. However, she has so far been asymptomatic.

Harris spent several days in California last week. She and her husband, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, have a home in Brentwood.

Harris took part in a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Brentwood and visited Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. She also traveled up to San Francisco for an event. It's unclear how or when she may have contracted the disease.

She has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden, the statement read.

Last month, Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19.