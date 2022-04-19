Democratic National Committee's Brentwood event, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, raises $1 million

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, will remain in Los Angeles through Thursday after visiting Vandenberg Space Force Base and speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.

The fundraiser, held at the Brentwood home of Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment for Walt Disney Television, and her husband Matt, raised $1 million for the Democratic National Committee. Filmmakers JJ Abrams and Reggie Hudlin and television producer Ryan Murphy were among the 30 people who were in attendance.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff board Air Force Two after receiving a briefing at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., on Monday, April 18, 2022. Harris announced that the U.S. won't test some anti-satellite weapons in space, a move aimed at pressuring rivals Russia and China. Photographer: Etienne Laurent/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

The DNC event followed Harris' visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base on the Central Coast, where she toured the operations center and announced that the United States was committed to not conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing and would work to establish as the new international norm for responsible behavior in space.

Harris and Emhoff are scheduled to stay at their home in Brentwood Tuesday and Wednesday. They do not have any other public events scheduled in Southern California before she flies to San Francisco for a Black maternal health event on Thursday.