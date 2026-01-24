LAPD detectives looking for hit-and-run driver who left 66-year-old man severely injured

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 66-year-old man and left him severely injured in early January.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 near Western Avenue and 45th Place in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives say that a silver Honda Odyssey was driving northbound on Western when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was left with severe injuries after he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Honda Odyssey that police believe was involved in the collision on Jan. 12, 2026 in the Vermont Square area. Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping to help, police say that the driver fled from the area. The van was last seen fleeing east on 42nd Place from Western, the release said.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division at (213) 677-9791.