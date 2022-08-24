Angelenos celebrate Mamba Day; commemorate Kobe Bryant with massive mural downtown

Just a day after what would have been his 44th birthday, Angelenos commemorated Kobe Bryant on a day that has been dubbed Mamba Day, celebrating the life and career of the Lakers great.

The holiday was specially selected to happen every year on 8/24, corresponding with the two jersey numbers that Bryant wore throughout his 20-year career with the Lakers — 8 and 24. It was officially recognized by the City of Los Angeles in 2016, after he hung up his sneakers for the final time. Now, more than two years after his tragic death, Mamba Day has a different meaning for the community he impacted so much throughout his life. In 2021, Congresswoman Michelle Steel introduced a resolution to have the day nationally recognized.

Kara Finnstrom / CBSLA

A massive mural honoring Bryant and his daughter Gianna was debuted Wednesday morning, spanning 125 feet by 32 feet on the side of the offices of West Coast Trial Lawyers on South Hope Street in Downtown Los Angeles. It's the largest portrait of Bryant ever displayed in L.A., created by a duo of artists Odeith and Nikkolas Smith

"I wanted to focus on the creative genius that is Kobe Bryant," said Smith, one of the illustrators behind the striking mural. "This piece is called 'Grana.' It really looks at that essential life that is in all of us, that magical essence that we call have."

The mural features a close-up look of Bryant's face, perfectly depicting the calm intensity he normally exuded. To his left, a beautiful and realistic depiction of a black mamba, referring to the highly venomous snake that Kobe modeled his alter-ego around after a decision to separate his personal life from his playing career — noting the striking ability and temperament of the creature, which is also known to shed its skin. To the right of Bryant's face, is an open book, featuring a group of children, his daughter Gianna included, playing basketball. As his playing days came to an end, Bryant took to literature, helping create a series of young adult novels, including "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof." In "Epoca," grana is a magical power that dominates the mystical world the characters live in.

Smith noted that the mural highlights both parts of Bryant's persona; his unmatched intensity on the court, but also the undeniable love he had for his family and loved ones. Kobe often reached out to upcoming NBA stars, lending advice but also calling on them to rise to the occasion and complete a set of challenges.

"The most magical and wonderful creation of Kobe is his children, one of which is GiGi Bryant," said "GiGi just had this life force, she was so hopeful and determined and joyful, all at the same time. I just kind of wanted to commemorate her and keep her joy alive throughout the city."

Santa Monica Pier Communications

In Santa Monica, residents and tourists alike could enjoy a specially lit-up ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier, which would be displaying purple and gold lights to represent the colors so often associated with Bryant, as well as his numbers 8 and 24. The display would run from about 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas in Feb. 2020.

During his playing career, Bryant became known for his unrivaled intensity — a trait that made him one of the sport's most loved and hated players. His passion on the court often brought out much of the same in those watching him from the stands or at home, whether they were rooting for him or against him.

Over 20 years, Bryant solidified is ranking as one of the best to every play basketball, finishing in the Top 10 in countless statistical categories, numbers well complemented by the remarkable five NBA Championships he brought to Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Bryant's family, fellow athletes and fans from around the world took to social media to honor their hero on what would have been his 44th birthday.