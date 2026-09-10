Ventura police investigating antisemitic vandalism at temple, church and park as hate crime

The Ventura Police Department is searching for the person or group that allegedly tagged a Jewish temple, a church and a park with antisemitic vandalism.

Officers said the vandalism, which included swastikas and "other hateful imagery," happened at Temple Beth Torah, Higher Vision Church and Juanamaria Park, which are all along the same stretch of Kimball Road. Investigators said the places were tagged on the afternoon of Sept. 4 and the morning of Sept. 6, when people first discovered the vandalism.

"With Rosh Hashanah beginning this week and Yom Kippur approaching, we know these incidents may be especially concerning for members of our Jewish community," said Ventura Police Chief David Dickey. "We take these incidents seriously, and we will thoroughly investigate them and work to hold those responsible accountable."

Officers believe either the same person or group vandalized the three locations. Investigators classified it as a hate crime.

Ventura PD said it will increase patrols near faith-based events but added that officers do not have information "indicating an ongoing or increased threat to the Jewish community or the general public."

The vandalism has been removed, according to Ventura PD.

Anyone with information on the case, including video or other evidence, is urged to contact Detective Daniel Strautman at (805) 339-4466.