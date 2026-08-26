Ventura County pastor charged with child molestation

Ventura County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a pastor, who also worked as a massage therapist, accused of molesting at least two children.

David Johnson, 58, faces four counts of lewd acts upon a child and two counts of continuous sexual abuse, with the special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and the victims being under 14 years old, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson pled not guilty to all charges. He's being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and released Johnson's photo.

Pastor and massage therapist David Johnson faces six counts related to child molestation. Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said the alleged abuse happened over several years at locations in Ojai and Oxnard. Authorities added that he knew the children through a familial relationship.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the case or any additional victims to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Loth at (805) 384-4745.