Ventura County man arrested for allegedly holding construction workers at gunpoint

A 19-year-old man from Ventura County faces a handful of charges after he allegedly held two construction workers at gunpoint outside his home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the construction workers were performing concrete work in front of Emmett Laggis' at about 1:55 p.m. when the 19-year-old approached the pair.

Investigators said Laggis briefly spoke to them before going back into his home, while the two men returned to their vehicle. When Laggis came back outside, he pointed a handgun at both of the construction workers and demanded they hand over their car keys.

Laggis searched one of the men and went back inside his home after he couldn't find the keys, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived shortly after and tried to contact Laggis for "an extended period" of time, investigators said. After the unsuccessful attempts to talk to Lagis, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department sent its SWAT team and negotiators to end the standoff.

After brief negotiations, Laggis broke through a window at his home and tried to run away, but deputies were able to arrest him.

With the suspected gunman in custody, detectives served a search warrant at his home and found that Laggis had fired two rounds inside the home. Investigators do not believe the bullets penetrated the home.

Laggis was booked with two counts of assault with a firearm, kidnapping, attempted robbery, two counts of negligent discharge of a firearm and two counts of possession of a large capacity magazine.

He's being held on a $500,000 bail and is expected in court on Thursday.