Ventura County issues evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

Authorities say the winter storm will bring heavy rain and snowfall through Saturday morning.

Ventura County Sheriff said evacuation warnings have been issued for some areas of concern.

Due to anticipated flooding and debris flow in already unstable areas, Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas from Thursday, February 23rd at 3:00 p.m. through Saturday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m., unless conditions stabilize or worsen.

Matilija Canyon Road in areas north of Fairview Road, including North Fork and Camino Cielo, Ojai

Creek Road near San Antonio Creek and Old Creek Road, Ojai

Camp Chaffee at Casitas Vista Road near Camp Chaffee