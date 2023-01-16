Watch CBS News
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.

Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.

State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.

A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.

