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Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Ventura County, USGS says

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10 miles north of Fillmore in Ventura County on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 12:21 p.m. and was measured about 14 miles deep, the USGS said. 

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A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10 miles north of Fillmore in Ventura County on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS

USGS reports say it could be felt at the coast in Oxnard and in parts of Santa Clarita to the east.

No injuries or damages were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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