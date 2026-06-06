Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Ventura County, USGS says

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10 miles north of Fillmore in Ventura County on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 12:21 p.m. and was measured about 14 miles deep, the USGS said.

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10 miles north of Fillmore in Ventura County on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS

USGS reports say it could be felt at the coast in Oxnard and in parts of Santa Clarita to the east.

No injuries or damages were reported as of Saturday afternoon.

No additional details were immediately made available.