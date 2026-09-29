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3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Piru in Ventura County, USGS reports

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Ventura County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey

It hit just after 8 p.m., approximately two and a half miles southeast of Piru, the USGS reported. It occurred at a depth of nearly 13 miles. 

screenshot-2026-09-29-at-8-06-40-pm.png
The geological center of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Piru on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. United States Geological Survey

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker, shaking was felt by residents in the Santa Clarita Valley and in the Frazier Park area. It was also felt as far west as Ventura and Oxnard, and some people in Santa Monica in Los Angeles County also reported feeling the shaking.

There were no reports of damage or injury as a result of the temblor, which is the strongest to hit the Ventura County area in the last few weeks, according to USGS data.

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