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Ventura County deputies find ghost guns in teens' car after road rage crash

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Ventura County deputies arrested two teens with automatic ghost guns after they allegedly collided with a motorcyclist in an apparent road rage incident over the weekend. 

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Gavyn Ghassedi, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old girl from Camarillo allegedly started chasing after the motorcyclist near Las Posas Road at the northbound 101 Freeway off-ramp on Saturday. Witnesses told deputies that Ghassedi was trying to intentionally crash into the rider. 

They also told deputies that both Ghassedi and the teenage girl pointed a black assault rifle at the motorcyclist before the hit-and-run crash. 

Deputies said automatic license plate readers helped investigators track the pair to a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Camarillo. Deputies arrested both teens without incident. They found two automatic rifle ghost guns and a pistol without a serial number. 

Ghessedi and the teenage girl were booked with seven gun-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon and branding a firearm, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. 

Deputies placed Ghassedi at the Pre-trial Detention Facility in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Deputies sent the teenage girl to the Juvenile Justice Center.

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