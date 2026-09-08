Ventura County deputies find ghost guns in teens' car after road rage crash

Ventura County deputies arrested two teens with automatic ghost guns after they allegedly collided with a motorcyclist in an apparent road rage incident over the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Gavyn Ghassedi, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old girl from Camarillo allegedly started chasing after the motorcyclist near Las Posas Road at the northbound 101 Freeway off-ramp on Saturday. Witnesses told deputies that Ghassedi was trying to intentionally crash into the rider.

They also told deputies that both Ghassedi and the teenage girl pointed a black assault rifle at the motorcyclist before the hit-and-run crash.

Deputies said automatic license plate readers helped investigators track the pair to a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Camarillo. Deputies arrested both teens without incident. They found two automatic rifle ghost guns and a pistol without a serial number.

Ghessedi and the teenage girl were booked with seven gun-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon and branding a firearm, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Deputies placed Ghassedi at the Pre-trial Detention Facility in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Deputies sent the teenage girl to the Juvenile Justice Center.