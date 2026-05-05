Ventura County deputies arrest alleged residential burglary crew

Deputies arrested four people accused of a string of burglaries in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Edisson Boyaca, 27, Owen Rivera-Chacon, 26, Christian Sanchez, 26, and Juan Sebastian Naranjo, 26, were arrested for burglary and conspiracy, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the suspects broke into two homes in a Thousand Oaks neighborhood in February and April. Detectives said they identified two vehicles used in each burglary and tracked them to LA County on May 1.

The Ventura County Sheriff said Boyaca, Rivera-Chacon and Sanchez drove the cars to a Santa Clarita neighborhood and burglarized a home in the 24000 block of Matthew Place. Deputies from the Ventura and LA County Sheriff's departments were in the area at the time of the burglary and stopped the suspects' vehicles as they tried to flee the home.

Two of the men tried to run away from deputies, but they were quickly arrested. Eventually, all three of them were booked into jail.

A few days later, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tracked Naranjo to the 1800 block of Third Street in LA. Deputies arrested him in connection with the two burglaries in Thousand Oaks.

He's being held on a $500,000 bail.