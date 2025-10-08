Watch CBS News
Ventura County cold case investigators identify victim of 1981 shooting as search for killer continues

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

Ventura County authorities have identified the woman killed in a 1981 shooting as they continue searching for her killer more than 40 years later. 

Maria Belmontes Blancas' body was found in a citrus orchard near Piru back on Jan. 27, 1981, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Investigators ruled her death a homicide as she had been shot multiple times. 

"At the time, investigators believed the victim was between 20 and 25 years old, of Hispanic descent, about 195 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair," the release said. "The victim was found wearing a plaid shirt, turquoise tank top, a skirt, and flip-flop style sandals."

Maria Belmontes Blancas, the victim of a deadly shooting in 1981 in Ventura County. She was identified on Wednesday, more than 40 years after she was found dead.  Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The case eventually went cold until it was reopened in 2023 by the VCSO Cold Case Unit. By using new advancements in DNA analysis, detectives were able to determine that the victim's family was likely from Michoacán, Mexico. They worked with Redgrave Research Forensic Services and identified potential family members of the woman. 

"This past Summer, investigators obtained critical new information and were able to confirm the identity of the victim for the first time," the release said. "Maria was the victim of a violent crime, and her killer has never been identified. This case remains open. ... Together, we can bring justice for Maria Belmontes Blancas."

They said that Blancas arrived in California from Mexico in 1980. 

Anyone who has more information on the incident or Blancas' life in California was urged to contact detectives at (805) 383-8739.

