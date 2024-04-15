Venice attacks suspect charged with rape, torture and attempted murder

DA Gascón announces charges against man who brutally attacked two women at Venice Canals

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged the main suspect in the horrid Venice attacks with several crimes, including rape, torture and attempted murder.

"We are deeply outraged and appalled by these incomprehensible brutal sexual assaults committed against these two innocent survivors," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Such despicable acts have no place in our society and will not be tolerated."

In total, the District Attorney's Office charged 29-year-old Anthony Francisco Jones with seven felonies:

Two counts of forcible rape

One count of sexual penetration by use of force

One count of mayhem

One count of torture

One count of attempted murder

One count of sodomy by use of force

Prosecutors said Jones kidnapped multiple victims and inflicted great bodily injury during the alleged sexual assaults.

Jones will be held without bail. If charged, he will face life in prison.

Two of the alleged attacks happened on the night of Saturday, April 6, near the Venice Canals. Investigators said Jones knocked both women unconscious with a hard object before sexually assaulting them. Both of the women, who are in their mid-40s and mid-50s, suffered significant injuries.

Detectives tracked Jones to San Diego and arrested him last Thursday night.

"Sexual assault and sex crimes in any form are abhorrent and intolerable," LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said. "Our hearts go out to the survivors of these egregious acts, whose lives have been forever altered by the trauma they endured."

Jones is expected to appear back in court on May 15.