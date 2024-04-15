Watch CBS News
Local News

Venice attacks suspect charged with rape, torture and attempted murder

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

DA Gascón announces charges against man who brutally attacked two women at Venice Canals
DA Gascón announces charges against man who brutally attacked two women at Venice Canals 13:55

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged the main suspect in the horrid Venice attacks with several crimes, including rape, torture and attempted murder. 

"We are deeply outraged and appalled by these incomprehensible brutal sexual assaults committed against these two innocent survivors," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Such despicable acts have no place in our society and will not be tolerated."

In total, the District Attorney's Office charged 29-year-old Anthony Francisco Jones with seven felonies:

  • Two counts of forcible rape
  • One count of sexual  penetration by use of force
  • One count of mayhem 
  • One count of torture 
  • One count of attempted murder 
  • One count of sodomy by use of force

Prosecutors said Jones kidnapped multiple victims and inflicted great bodily injury during the alleged sexual assaults. 

Jones will be held without bail. If charged, he will face life in prison. 

Two of the alleged attacks happened on the night of Saturday, April 6, near the Venice Canals. Investigators said Jones knocked both women unconscious with a hard object before sexually assaulting them. Both of the women, who are in their mid-40s and mid-50s, suffered significant injuries.

Detectives tracked Jones to San Diego and arrested him last Thursday night. 

"Sexual assault and sex crimes in any form are abhorrent and intolerable," LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said. "Our hearts go out to the survivors of these egregious acts, whose lives have been forever altered by the trauma they endured."

Jones is expected to appear back in court on May 15. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 4:02 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.