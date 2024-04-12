LAPD arrest man suspected in brutal attacks of 2 women near Venice Canals

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to the brutal attacks of two women near the Venice Canals.

Anthony Jones was arrested Thursday night in San Diego. Jones is suspected of hitting the women with a hard object, leaving them both unconscious. Police also said there was a sexual aspect to the attacks, but no other details were released.

It was unclear what led police to identify Jones as the suspect. During a press conference on Friday, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said Jones was brought back to Los Angeles and charges are pending. Jones is being held in lieu of $3.25 million bail, according to jail records.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive, when the suspect approached a woman walking from behind and hit her over the head with a hard object, knocking her out.

About an hour later, the second woman was attacked in a "similar fashion" near the Sherman Canal, police said. Both victims sustained significant injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding the attacks or additional victims who want to come forward are urged to contact LAPD Special Assault detectives at 213-473-0447.