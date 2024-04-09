Police searching for man who attacked two women and knocked them unconscious in Venice

Police are searching for a man who is allegedly connected to the attacks of two women in Venice over the weekend.

They say that the attacks happened in the Venice Canal community on Saturday, leaving both women unconscious, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive, when the unknown suspect approached a woman walking in the area from behind and hit her over the head with a hard object, knocking her out.

About an hour later, the second woman was attacked in a "similar fashion" according to police. This assault happened as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

"Both victims sustained significant injuries," the statement said.

Neighbors living nearby located the second woman and contacted police, who arrived on scene and began the investigation.

Police noted that the suspect left some evidence behind while fleeing from the area. They have described him as a man with "medium to dark skin" that stands between 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 6-feet tall. He is believed to weigh between 180 and 200 pounds with short hair that "appears to be trimmed around the ears."

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park issued a statement following the news of the attacks.

"I am horrified and furious to learn of those violent and abhorrent assaults on two women in Venice over the weekend," her statement said. "As your councilwoman, and as a resident of this community, I am calling on LAPD to devote every resource necessary to investigate these cries."

She says that she is already working with law enforcement to make sure that the suspect is arrested and prosecuted.

"This behavior will not be tolerated and violent criminals will be held accountable," her statement concluded.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 473-0447.