Vector control experts expect increase in mosquitos as heat wave continues

If you're feeling like this summer heat wave is bringing out the mosquitoes, you're not wrong.

"As this heat wave goes, we're definitely going to see more and more mosquitoes," vector control expert Brian Reisinger said.

The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District in Ontario said it has seen a decline in mosquitoes compared to last year. While the downward trend continued last week, Reisinger said his colleagues expect the numbers to rise this week, partially because of the heat wave sweeping across the Inland Empire.

He said the hotter temperatures increase food sources and speed up maturity for the pests.

"Whenever we see the temperatures go up, you'd think that this is going to kill them off," Reisinger said. "It's actually increasing the production of the young ones. So for every adult that dies, you might get 10 or 20 newly hatched."

It's not just mosquitoes that thrive in the heat.

"Right now, you're in the ant season, spider season, earwig season. All the creepy crawlers," said Rigo Diaz, who owns Gallant Termite and Pest Control.

Diaz said his team has seen an increase in calls for critters since the heat wave started. He said his 12 technicians have been out all week on calls for spiders, ants and even termites.

"A lot of times during the wintertime, you're not seeing them as much," he said. "They're kind of hiding out. In the summertime, it kind of brings them out."

Vector control urged residents to dump any standing water around their homes.

"Especially in the case of the ankle-biter mosquitoes," Reisinger said. "They love those manmade containers."

West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District does free inspections for residents in the western portion of San Bernardino County. Residents can also visit their office in Ontario to get a free bag of mosquito-eating fish.