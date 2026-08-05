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LAPD searching for man who allegedly kidnapped 3-year-old in Van Nuys

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old boy in Van Nuys on Wednesday morning.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard at 8:12 a.m. on reports of a home invasion and kidnapping. 

The department said the suspect, a man, allegedly kidnapped a 3-year-old boy. Their relationship wasn't clear as of Wednesday morning.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

The suspect was last spotted in a black Ford Explorer.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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