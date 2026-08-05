LAPD searching for man who allegedly kidnapped 3-year-old in Van Nuys
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old boy in Van Nuys on Wednesday morning.
According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard at 8:12 a.m. on reports of a home invasion and kidnapping.
The department said the suspect, a man, allegedly kidnapped a 3-year-old boy. Their relationship wasn't clear as of Wednesday morning.
It's unclear if there are any injuries.
The suspect was last spotted in a black Ford Explorer.
No additional details were immediately made available.