Some USC Trojans Marching Band members are under investigation for allegedly vandalizing the UCLA campus days before the rivals face off in the annual Battle of Los Angeles.

USC President Beong-Soo Kim announced the news, saying the vandalism happened early Wednesday morning. He did not disclose exactly what portion of the Westwood campus was vandalized.

"This conduct runs contrary to USC's values and is unacceptable," Kim's statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many students were involved in the alleged vandalism and if anyone was taken into custody by law enforcement.

He added that USC officials were fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and that "appropriate interim actions" would be or had already been taken.

"We want to express our deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community. Our rivalry is one of the great traditions in college athletics, and has always rested on mutual respect," Kim's statement said. "What happened on UCLA's campus last night has no place in this tradition."

Because of the incident, USC leaders and the Trojan Marching Band announced that the band would not take the field for pregame or halftime performances at the Rose Bowl, where the football teams are slated to square off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Traditionally, the week leading up to the USC-UCLA game features a slew of events before the longtime rivals take the field. Along with rallies, students at each campus take preventative measures to protect statues of each school's beloved mascot.

At the USC campus, students bubblewrap and duct-tape their Tommy Trojan statue, while at UCLA, students cover the Bruin Bear with a tarp or a wooden box.

This season, UCLA is 10-1 and ranked No. 9 in the nation in the latest Top 25 poll. They've excelled under new head coach Bob Chesney, only suffering their first loss last weekend in a triple-overtime defeat at the hands of Michigan. The Trojans, are 8-3 and currently sit sixth in the B1G Ten standings. They're ranked No.15 in head coach Lincoln Riley's fifth season at the helm.