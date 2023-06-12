USC receives $10 million gift for new Rawlinson Stadium

USC's new Rawlinson Stadium will break ground later this year, thanks in part to a $10 million gift from The Fritz B. Burns Foundation, university officials announced.

Illustration/Courtesy of USC Athletics

The $38 million development for USC women's soccer and lacrosse programs will more than double the seating for fans and feature modern facilities for the teams, USC President Carol L. Folt said in a statement Monday. The project is set for completion in 2025.

"Rawlinson Stadium will be the place for the Women of Troy to dazzle us with their athletic prowess even more," Folt said. "I love making this announcement during a milestone year: the 50th anniversary of Title IX. USC's commitment to women in sports is stronger than ever."

Rawlinson Stadium will replace and expand upon Soni McAlister Field, where the women's teams currently play at 30th and Hoover streets, just north of the University Park Campus. The field has been in use since 1998, with seating limited to about 1,000 spectators.

Features of Rawlinson Stadium will include: 2,200 fixed seats, with a total capacity of 2,500 for game days; spectator viewing decks and social spaces; a press box; locker rooms; restrooms; box office; concession stands; a formal entry plaza; meeting rooms; sports medicine rooms; an LED video board and audio system; field lights; and a natural grass playing surface.

The new stadium will be named after the family of the late philanthropist Joseph Rawlinson, who was close friends with philanthropist and homebuilder Fritz B. Burns. The Burns' namesake charity is now run by Rawlinson family members, many of whom are USC alumni.

Burns Foundation President Rex Rawlinson said, "Its athletic endeavors inspire those seeking championships in academics as well."

USC women's lacrosse head coach Lindsey Munday, who noted that USC will join the Big Ten next year, said, "We are extremely grateful for the support from the athletics department to ensure that our players have a state-of-the-art facility to train and compete in."

USC women's soccer head coach Jane Alukonis echoed those sentiments and said the team will soon play in one of the best, most modern stadiums in the country.

"It will be an incredible place for our student-athletes to showcase their talents and their `fight on' mentality," Alukonis said.