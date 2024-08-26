Watch CBS News
USC increases security on campus for first day of school

By Amy Maetzold

Fall semester kicks off at University of Southern California - Los Angeles on Monday, August 26, and students will notice an increased security presence around campus.

The school will have guards set up checkpoints on campus and students and staff will need to show their ID to get through.

The increased security comes after multiple demonstrations and encampments protesting the Israel-Hamas war happened on campus in the spring. 

The USC controversy started after university officials said the 2024 valedictorian could not make a commencement speech, citing nonspecific security concerns for their decision. 

The developments of clashing protesters during demonstrations were watched across the county and even prompted the school to cancel its main graduation ceremony.

As classes resume, USC has updated security on campus for the first day of school.

How to access USC campus

All the main gates will be open around campus, but you will have to present your USC ID to enter.

USC opened all pedestrian entrances on Aug. 15 and introduced new customer service tents. 

The McClintock and McCarthy entrances will be open 24 hours a day while vehicle entrances will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.  

