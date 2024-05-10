USC holds over 30 graduation ceremonies for students on Friday

It was a day of pomp and circumstance for thousands of students as the University of Southern California hosted more than 30 graduation ceremonies on Friday.

This comes after its traditional main stage ceremony was canceled amid campus pro-Palestine protests and an attempted encampment that led to 93 arrests.

USC also hosted a party for graduates on Thursday, May 9, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where over 18,000 people attended, according to USC.

The "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" included drone shows, fireworks, a performance by the Trojan Marching Band and what the university described as "a special gift just for the Class of 2024."

USC said no incidents were reported during the event.

The celebration replaced the usual commencement gathering in Alumni Park, where more than 60,000 people traditionally gather each year for the university's primary graduation event.

Turmoil over the commencement activities began in April following the selection of Asna Tabassum as the class valedictorian. Her pro-Palestine views led to complaints from some critics who contended that her postings on social media were antisemitic, claims she has denied.

The university responded by announcing that Tabassum would not be permitted to make a speech at the main stage commencement ceremony, a move the university's provost said was done solely over safety concerns.

That decision, however, prompted an uproar of its own, with groups such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling it an act of cowardice aimed at silencing a pro-Palestinian viewpoint.

Annenberg Media at USC posted Tabassum's speech on social media. The speech began with "it is my honor to stand before you today as your valedictorian. I am filled with gratitude to have the privilege of...." which was followed by ten paragraphs of redactions. The transcript of the speech ends with "Congratulations, Class of 2024. Thank you."

Tabassum received a standing ovation Thursday night from her peers at the USC student recognition awards. She also received a roaring applause when she walked across the stage to get her diploma Friday morning.

The university also canceled all "outside speakers" at the main stage ceremony, and canceled plans to bestow any honorary degrees at the event.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu had been scheduled to be the main commencement speaker. Honorary degrees were expected to be presented to Chu, National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, tennis legend Billie Jean King and National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt.

The university said it will "confer these honorary degrees at a future commencement or other academic ceremonies."

Days after Tabassum's speech was cancelled, protesters built a pro-Palestine encampment in Alumni Park, demanding that the university divest from Israeli-tied organizations, cancel Israel-related study-abroad program and issue a public call for a permanent cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest and mass arrests led to stepped-up security and limits on who could enter the campus. The next day, the university announced it was canceling the main stage commencement ceremony altogether.

"We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band," USC officials said at the time.

In the weeks since, another pro-Palestine encampment was established in Alumni Park, and it was allowed to remain in place until early Sunday morning, when police cleared the second encampment.

As a result from the protests, security at USC was heightened as commencement events began on Wednesday, May 8.

The bulk of USC's individual school commencement ceremonies were held on Friday and additional events are planned through Saturday.