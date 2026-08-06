Measles exposure warning issued at Universal Studios Hollywood after confirmed case in visitor

A measles exposure warning was issued at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday after a visitor tested positive for the disease, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

Public health officials said there was a confirmed case of measles in a person who was infectious while they visited the theme park on July 26.

Anyone who was at Universal Studios Hollywood on the same day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. may have been exposed.

LA County Public Health urges that people who were at the location during that time frame may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. They should confirm if they are vaccinated against measles, contact and notify their healthcare provider and call a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

People who have had measles in the past or have received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected from the disease but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and they should monitor for symptoms closely. Public health officials say anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

The last day to monitor for symptoms is August 16, 2026.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting measles," LA County Public Health says.

According to LA County Public Health, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR or MMRV, is 95% effective after two doses and 93% effective after one.

Public health staff said anyone who does not develop symptoms after 21 days is no longer considered at risk of contracting measles.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 2,300 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. in 2026. In California, there are nearly 50 confirmed cases.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473.