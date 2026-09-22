UCLA tied with UC Berkeley at top of U.S. News' public university rankings

Two University of California system campuses tied at the top of the U.S. News & World Report's latest list ranking the nation's best public universities.

UC Berkeley and UCLA both found their esteemed programs ranked No. 1 in the United States in the 2027 Top Public National Universities report. For UCLA, it was a return to the top after falling from the spot in last year's poll. The school had previously been ranked No. 1 overall for eight consecutive years.

"Rankings are gratifying, but what makes UCLA exceptional is the extraordinary community behind them," said a statement from UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. "Our students, faculty, staff and alumni demonstrate each day that academic excellence and public purpose strengthen one another. To stand atop the list of the nation's public universities is an honor, and it reinforces our responsibility to continue expanding opportunity, advancing knowledge and serving society."

U.S. News analyzes more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities for its annual list using a methodology that measures academic quality and graduate success. According to the website, institutions eligible for the list must have a significant baccalaureate degree focus, hold regional accreditation and offer campus-based education.

"This continued recognition reflects the extraordinary work being done every day across our campus by our students, faculty, staff and alumni," said UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons in a statement. "With this community, Berkeley is more than a place — it's a promise. A promise to prepare the next generation of leaders, advance life-changing discoveries and deliver on our commitment to the greater good."

UCLA and UC Berkeley were also tied with the University of Notre Dame at No. 20 overall in national rankings, which include both private and public programs.

Rounding out the top five is the University of Michigan at No. 3, the University of Virginia at No. 4 and the University of North Carolina at No. 5. Three other University of California schools were also ranked in the top 10, with UC San Diego ranking at sixth, UC Davis at seventh and UC Irvine at eighth.