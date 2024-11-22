UCLA and USC students guard campus statues ahead of rival football game

Loyal student fans have already started some defensive play ahead of Saturday's UCLA and USC football game, guarding the iconic statues on each Los Angeles campus.

It's the 94th edition of the Crosstown Showdown between the Bruins and the Trojans Saturday night, and some foul play that has preceded rival games in the past has led to student security teams keeping watchful eyes on their bronzed campus statues.

UCLA's Bruin Bear is protected behind a black box, with a group of students keeping constant watchful eyes on it. Back in 2018, ahead of the rival game, the Bruin Bear was spray-painted red and gold.

UCLA's Bruin Bear was vandalized in 2018, spray-painted red and gold. KCAL News

Early Friday morning, a small group of students were at the giant black box, keeping pranksters at bay.

"This is like our Super Bowl. We've been out here all week, every night since Monday, and we're super excited for the game," UCLA student Jason Taormina said.

About 10 miles away, USC students stand guard at the Tommy Trojan statue, wrapped in silver duct tape for extra protection.

USC said the statue falls under "24-hour-a-day protection" the week before the rival game by student organizations, the Helenes and the Trojan Knights.

USC's Tommy Trojan bronze statue is wrapped in duct tape ahead of the USC-UCLA Crosstown Rival football game Saturday. KCAL News

"It really like makes us feel like we're part of something bigger than ourselves…," said Sandy Cull, vice president of the Trojan Knights.

Students also admitted it is light-hearted fun, and keeping guard allows friends to spend time together.

As for the game rivalry, the teams have met at least once each year since 1936.

The Trojans are one win away from bowl eligibility after holding on against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Bruins come into the Crosstown Rival with a 4-6 record, and a loss Saturday would eliminate them from bowl participation.

Last year UCLA beat USC 38-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kickoff to the game is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at Pasadena's Rose Bowl.