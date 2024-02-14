Los Angeles rideshare drivers join nationwide Valentine's Day strike for fair pay

Dozens of rideshare drivers joined a nationwide 24-hour strike on Valentine's Day, demanding better pay from major companies like Uber and Lyft.

The protests, held as part of the "National Driver Day of Action," were planned in 44 cities across the United States and Canada on Wednesday by members of Rideshare Drivers United. Protestors say that major rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber "have dramatically increased their take of the fare," prompting their day-long strike.

They say that the companies have started taking up to 70% and 80% of their customer fares, leaving the drivers with just 20-to-30% to pay for gas and maintenance on the cars they use in their jobs "leaving them with almost nothing to support themselves and their families," according to a spokesperson with the organization

Rideshare Drivers United reports that drivers are citing the worst earnings they've ever experienced this winter.

"Poor wages have led to 'wildcat' driver actions across the country," including Wednesday's strike which was also held in major metropolises like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco and Atlanta, the union said.

They say that Valentine's Day has traditionally been a high earning day for drivers, which led to their decision to take action.

"The action on Valentine's Day is a continuation of this demand for fairness, bringing driver groups together from all over the country in protest, demanding a livable wage," a statement from Rideshare Drivers United said. "

In Los Angeles, drivers protested outside of the Uber Greenlight Hub, located at 2417 Beverly Drive, starting at noon.

An Uber representative issued a statement to KCAL News regarding the ongoing strike.

"These types of events have rarely had any impact on trips, prices or driver availability, and we expect the same tomorrow. That's because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied - earnings remain strong, and as of last quarter, drivers in the U.S. were making about $33 per utilized hour," the statement said. "We also continue to act on driver feedback, adding new safety features to the app and improving our account deactivation processes."