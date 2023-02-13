U-Haul truck strikes multiple people at Brooklyn intersection

Suspect in custody after pedestrians struck Suspect in custody after pedestrians struck 01:44

Police vehicles and ambulances surrounded a U-Haul truck parked on a sidewalk in Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood on Monday morning after the vehicle struck multiple people, authorities said.

Emergency response crews had rushed to the area after the truck reportedly slammed into people at the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and 5th Avenue, CBS New York reported. The station is streaming live aerial footage from above the scene.

The U-Haul box truck had evaded a traffic stop near the intersection, for reasons still unknown, the New York Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Police also confirmed that the suspect allegedly operating the box truck was in custody as of 12 p.m. ET, about an hour after the incident took place.

The police department said around the same time that four people had been hit by the truck and each sustained injuries, although details about their conditions remained unclear. At least one person struck by the U-Haul was a pedestrian, according to the NYPD, which characterized the other three injured individuals as moped operators.

A later count revealed eight people were struck by the U-Haul, and all were transported to area hospitals for treatment, the New York City Fire Department later confirmed to CBS News. Two were in critical condition, according to fire officials, while another two had sustained serious injuries. The remaining four people sustained minor injuries, the fire department said.

Police surround a U-Haul truck after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Feb. 13, 2023. CBS New York

The U-Haul driver attempted to flee the scene after the collision before police were able to box in the vehicle several blocks away, CBS New York reported. He allegedly rammed two police cars and temporarily escaped. Officials confirmed that he was arrested shortly after.

Police closed down the area immediately surrounding the Bay Ridge intersection where the incident occurred, and CBS New York reported that the NYPD bomb squad had arrived to examine the U-Haul as a precaution.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged what she called the "developing situation" a tweet posted just after 12:30 p.m.

"I have been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn," Hochul wrote. "My team is coordinating with [the New York State Police] and [the NYPD] and are ready to provide any assistance as the investigation continues."

I have been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn. My team is coordinating with @nyspolice and @NYPDNews, and are ready to provide any assistance needed as the investigation continues. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 13, 2023

Fabien Levy, the press secretary for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, additionally confirmed that the mayor was apprised of the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

"@NYCMayor has been briefed and has been following developments regarding the UHaul truck that struck multiple pedestrians this AM in Brooklyn," Levy wrote in a tweet. Noting that the police probe was still ongoing, he added, "There are no additional credible threats at this time."

Adams himself has not yet addressed the collision publicly.

Earlier, New York City Councilman Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, responded to the incident in a message shared on Twitter.

A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) February 13, 2023

"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," Brannan wrote. In a subsequent tweet, the councilman said that the suspect "was actually arrested near the BK Battery Tunnel," adding, "at least 6 people" are now suspected to have been hit by the U-Haul, with two "in very bad shape."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.