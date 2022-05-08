Watch CBS News
Two people stabbed in Hacienda Heights, possible suspect arrested

Multiple people were stabbed Saturday at the 900 block of Hedgepath Avenue in Hacienda Heights, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. 

Two people were stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, with one of the victims being transported to a hospital while the other remained at the scene. 

One suspect was detained at a nearby strip mall, according to Brian Day of SoCalCrimeScene.com.

The status of the two victims who were stabbed is unclear at this moment.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 5:17 PM

