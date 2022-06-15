Watch CBS News
Two El Monte police officers wounded during shooting

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

2 El Monte Police officers shot
2 El Monte Police officers shot

Two police officers with the El Monte Police Department were wounded during a shooting Tuesday. 

It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue in El Monte. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement transported the two officers to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was also shot and is in an unknown condition. No further information about the suspect is available at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:19 PM

