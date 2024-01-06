Watch CBS News
Two LASD deputies injured during crash in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were injured when their patrol car crashed in the South Los Angeles area on Friday. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but the paramedics were called to the scene, the intersection of W. 108th Street and S. Vermont Avenue at around 6 p.m. to assist the deputies. 

Both were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries but are expected to recover without issue, according to LASD's Sheriff Information Bureau. 

There was no further information provided. 

First published on January 6, 2024 / 2:06 PM PST

