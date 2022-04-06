Watch CBS News

Two injured in Hawthorne shooting

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police investigating double shooting in Hawthorne 00:21

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Hawthorne Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. in the area of West 139th Street and Doty Avenue, near Jim Thorpe Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The two victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Further details on the nature of their injuries were not immediately available.

A Hawthorne Police Department investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and no suspect description was provided.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 6:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.