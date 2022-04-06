Two injured in Hawthorne shooting
Two people were wounded in a shooting in Hawthorne Tuesday.
The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. in the area of West 139th Street and Doty Avenue, near Jim Thorpe Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The two victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Further details on the nature of their injuries were not immediately available.
A Hawthorne Police Department investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and no suspect description was provided.
