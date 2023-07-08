Two arrests made in suspected road rage shooting that motorcyclist dead in Lancaster

Police have arrested a pair of suspects in the possible road rage shooting that occurred in Lancaster on Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, Sun Valley residents Isabel Cortez, 25, and Jesse Cupido, 29, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the shooting.

Police were first dispatched to the scene of the shooting, the Avenue L offramp of the 14 Freeway, just before 3 p.m. for what they initially thought was a collision involving a motorcycle rider.

However, upon arrival, they found the victim, who has since been identified as 37-year-old Henry Gonzalez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 644-9550.