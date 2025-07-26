Two arrested for child abuse, drug trafficking in Riverside

Two people were arrested after a child abuse investigation led to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics inside of a Riverside home, according to police.

Investigators with the Riverside Police Department began to look into allegations of child abuse back in May after learning that three children may have been physically abused by their parents at a home int he 7900 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

"By then, the children had already been removed by Riverside County Child Protective Services and placed in temporary foster care," the release said. "During the investigation, detectives also suspected the parents were trafficking illegal narcotics from the home."

On July 15, detectives served a search warrant at the home and found more than 900 grams of suspect heroin, over 300 grams of cocaine, nearly 155 grams of ecstasy and approximately 200 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, according to police. They also found cash and packaging materials.

"The drugs were found in areas easily accessible to the children, and detectives believe the children were also exposed to the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics," police said.

Miguel Jacobo, 34, and Alma Dominguez, 34, were both arrested and remain behind bars without bail. Police reported that Jacobo was booked for suspicion of narcotics violations, child abuse and child endangerment, among other felony charges, while Dominguez was booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment.