Tujunga Hills neighbors call for action with "major fire hazard" motorhome parked behind their homes

A motorhome parked behind a neighborhood of homes in Tujunga Hills has some residents on edge due to the heightened fire risk they believe the camper poses.

The parcel of land, upon which the RV -- partially covered by a large tarp -- sits, is also equipped with a row of large solar panels and a shed-like structure. Residents who live near the area say that the land is a huge risk for a potential fire, especially with all of the wiring running off of the panels.

"The solar panels and the crazy wiring coming down, which causes a major fire hazard," says the Frost family, who live in the neighborhood. "This place is a tinderbox, it's just waiting for a reason to go up."

Residents say that they've almost lost their homes before, due to a massive fire that torched the area in 2006, which forced the entire neighborhood to be evacuated.

It's because of this that they're adamantly demanding the city to do something about the canyon the RV is parked in.

While the area is divided up into dozens of different parcels owned by many different people, the area is too steep to build an actual structure on, neighbors say. They believe that the man, who owns two of the parcels, has started to spread into other people's areas and done a ton of work without receiving any permits to do so.

Upon request for comment, the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety issued a statement, which said: "LADBS has an active code enforcement case that addresses the violations at this location. The case has been filed and accepted by the city attorney's office for criminal court. As such, LADBS is not able to provide additional details."

Neighbors say this is the same message they've received for more than a year now.

"It's a large bureaucratic mess," said Scott Frost. "We've heard from some of the people who have been out here that they're forbidden from taking action against anyone that will move them out of their home. We've also heard that if they do arrest somebody they'll be out on the street within hours."

KCAL News also reached out to the parcel owner, but have not yet heard back.