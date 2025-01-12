Watch CBS News
Local News

Trump team is talking with Los Angeles leaders about fire zones tour, Mayor Karen Bass says

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

As wildfires continue to burn across Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass and other local leaders have been in communication with members of the incoming administration, over a possible visit. 

When asked by reporters on Sunday, if she is worried about animosity from President-elect Donald Trump and his team, she said no. She confirmed that she has been in communication with several high-ranking members of Trump's team.

mayor-karen-bass-8am-presser.png
Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass has been in communication with President-elect Donald Trump's team as wildfires continue to burn in the Southern California area.  KCAL News

"I joined in the invitation to the incoming president to come to Los Angeles. I joined with the supervisor and the governor," Bass said. "Spoke directly with the incoming administration yesterday and it was a fine call."

Trump's team provided a positive response to his possible visit, although a date has not been confirmed yet, Bass said. 

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Trump inviting him to California to join him in surveying the widespread damage of the deadly wildfires. This letter came after Trump blamed Newsom and other LA leaders for the natural disasters, claiming their policymaking decisions have worsened the crisis. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.