Trump team is talking with Los Angeles leaders about fire zones tour, Mayor Karen Bass says

As wildfires continue to burn across Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass and other local leaders have been in communication with members of the incoming administration, over a possible visit.

When asked by reporters on Sunday, if she is worried about animosity from President-elect Donald Trump and his team, she said no. She confirmed that she has been in communication with several high-ranking members of Trump's team.

"I joined in the invitation to the incoming president to come to Los Angeles. I joined with the supervisor and the governor," Bass said. "Spoke directly with the incoming administration yesterday and it was a fine call."

Trump's team provided a positive response to his possible visit, although a date has not been confirmed yet, Bass said.

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Trump inviting him to California to join him in surveying the widespread damage of the deadly wildfires. This letter came after Trump blamed Newsom and other LA leaders for the natural disasters, claiming their policymaking decisions have worsened the crisis.