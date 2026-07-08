Trout homers in return from IL, Adell hits 2 HRs as Angels beat Rangers 13-1

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in his return from the injured list, Jo Adell had two home runs and drove in a career-high five runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 13-1 on Wednesday night.

Trout, who missed 17 games due to a strained right hamstring, hit a 438-foot shot that gave the Angels an 11-0 lead in the eighth. Trout has 48 career homers against the Rangers, the most by any player since the franchise moved to Texas in 1972 and the second-most ever against the club. Reggie Jackson hit 54 home runs against the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers.

Adell hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the fifth that made it 7-0.

Vaughn Grissom went 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, and Zach Neto was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs. Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri each had two hits.

Angels starter Walbert Ureña threw 90 pitches and walked five in four scoreless innings before he was replaced by Samy Natera Jr. (1-0) to begin the fifth. Natera, a rookie left-hander, had five strikeouts in two perfect innings for his first career win.

Neto doubled to lead off the game and scored when Grissom singled off MacKenzie Gore (5-8).

Pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka hit a leadoff homer in the ninth for the Rangers.

Higashioka pitched the ninth — his second career appearance on the mound — and gave up two runs. The 36-year-old catcher also allowed two runs in a 12-2 loss to Minnesota on June 16.

Gore gave up seven runs and nine hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Up next

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.13 ERA) was set to start Thursday opposite Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.02).