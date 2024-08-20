Trio of burglary suspects break into LA County Byrna self-defense store

A trio of suspects stole whatever they could carry after breaking into a self-defense store in Los Angeles County early Tuesday morning.

The early morning burglary happened at about 3:40 a.m. in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The suspects nonchalantly cased the business in full view of several security cameras, with one initially trying to open the front door.

With the front door locked, the suspects opted to break a window and climb into the store. The three suspects grabbed whatever they could before officers arrived.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived relatively quickly after the shattered glass triggered the store's alarm. However, they did not arrest anyone since the suspects snuck out the back.

Investigators could not describe the suspects. The owner of Byrna said they have not tallied the exact amount of losses.