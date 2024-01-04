Trees uprooted, powerlines down from strong winds in Sherman Oaks

Strong winds caused trees to uproot and powerlines were knocked down in Sherman Oaks late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Winds were reported at 35 to 45 mph overnight, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts reported Thursday morning

A high wind advisory will be impacting the mountain areas and foothills in both Ventura and Los Angeles Counties until 1 a.m. on Friday.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County with snow expected above 5,500 feet today.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Running Springs and Wrightwood. The San Bernardino County mountain communities of Big Bear City and Big Bear Lake are also under a winter weather advisory.