250-acre Round fire burning in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire currently burning in Moreno Valley. 

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Round Fire, was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

By 4 p.m., however, the fire had quickly grown to engulf about 250 acres of brush. Firefighters say it is burning with a moderate rate of spread and is just 5% contained. 

No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

This is the second notable fire to break out in the same area in recent weeks, after the Lisa Fire torched nearly 900 acres in earlier June. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

