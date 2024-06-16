Firefighters are engaged with a 250-acre brushfire burning east of Moreno Valley.

The fire was first reported a little after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials.

Because the fire is burning in an area that is tough for ground crews to access, aircraft assistance has been requested for the firefight.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.