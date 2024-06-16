Watch CBS News
Local News

250-acre brushfire burning east of Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are engaged with a 250-acre brushfire burning east of Moreno Valley. 

The fire was first reported a little after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

Because the fire is burning in an area that is tough for ground crews to access, aircraft assistance has been requested for the firefight. 

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 3:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.