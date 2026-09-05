Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández lead Dodgers past Nationals 6-5

Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández provided key hits in Shohei Ohtani's absence as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a three-run homer in the seventh inning out of Ohtani's regular leadoff spot, and Hernández had an RBI single in the first while replacing the two-way superstar at designated hitter.

Ohtani remains uncertain to play in Sunday's series finale, with a move to the injured list possible.

Dylan Crews and Daylen Lile each had an RBI double for the Nationals, and Cade Cavalli pitched six strong innings following a rocky start. Cavalli allowed two runs and four hits with eight strikeouts, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Keibert Ruiz had a run-scoring single against his former team but Washington lost its third consecutive game.

Los Angeles jumped on Cavalli early. Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch with one out in the first and Mookie Betts singled. Hernández singled with two outs for a 1-0 lead, and Hunter Feduccia followed with an RBI single for a two-run advantage.

The Nationals cut the deficit in half in the second when CJ Abrams scored on a sacrifice fly from José Tena.

Washington went up 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Ruiz and a run-scoring double from Crews. Ruiz was playing for the first time since Wednesday, when he was hit in his catcher's mask by a foul ball.

Lile's run-scoring double in the seventh against Alex Vesia (2-1) gave Washington a 4-2 lead.

The Dodgers rallied against right-hander Clayton Beeter (5-5) by putting two aboard with two outs in the bottom half. Edman drove a 2-1 slider into the right-field seats for his sixth homer of the season.

Los Angeles added a run in the eighth when Alex Call was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Tanner Scott gave up an RBI single to Lile in the ninth before finishing off his 21st save.

Up next

Nationals LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-6, 3.47 ERA) faces Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (11-5, 3.65) on Sunday night.