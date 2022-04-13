Today is the last day to apply for Breathe, Los Angeles County's guaranteed income program

Today is the deadline to apply for LA County's guaranteed income program

Today is the last day to apply for Los Angeles County's Guaranteed Income Program.

The pilot program will give 1,000 randomly selected Los Angeles County residents $1,000 a month for three years. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a household income of under $56,000 for a single person or $96,000 for a family of four, and experienced negative impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of guaranteed income program pilots have been implemented throughout the region, so applicants to the LA County Breathe program must also not be currently enrolled in another guaranteed income project.

The money will be distributed through a debit card, and there are no requirements for how it should be spent.

Applications can be submitted online, or in-person at several locations across the county.

For more information, call (213) 342-1003 or visit ceo.lacounty.gov/pai.