Earth Month with CBS LA and the Wyland Foundation

The Wyland Foundation and CBS LA are proud to share tips to help you stay safe as temperatures rise and avoid putting your health at risk.

Protect Your Health. Prepare for What's Ahead.

From extreme heat and wildfire smoke to asthma and utility costs, climate change is already impacting our everyday lives. This bilingual kit gives you the tools to protect yourself and your loved ones — especially vulnerable groups like children, older adults, and those with chronic conditions.

Downloadable resources:

Heat & Health Action Plan Page of

Heat & Health Action Plan in Spanish Page of

Creative in Nature

The Wyland Foundation and CBS LA are once again bringing you new ways to get to know and appreciate the beauty of our Southern California environment. This year, we've prepared a unique set of art activities, designed by the Wyland Foundation and led by world-renowned marine life artist and muralist.

Paint a California Kelp Forest Page of

How to paint a Gray Whale Page of

California Rocky Reef Art Activity Page of

How to paint rivers and fauna Page of

About the Wyland Foundation

The Wyland Foundation is a Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting clean water and a healthy environment through science, art, and community outreach. Founded by marine life artist Wyland, the foundation empowers people of all ages to become stewards of our planet through hands-on educational programs, public art, and national initiatives like the Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. The foundation's work focuses on helping people everywhere understand how their everyday actions impact the environment — and how protecting the natural world helps sustain healthier lives and communities, no matter where they live. Learn more at wylandfoundation.org.