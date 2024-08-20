Three-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist pinned underneath big rig in Temecula

A motorcyclist was briefly pinned underneath a big rig at the end of a three-vehicle collision on the 15 Freeway in Temecula on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in northbound lanes of the freeway near the Temecula Parkway ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the motorcyclist was crossing lanes, possibly in order to exit the freeway, when he hit the big rig and went underneath it. At the same time, a GMC pickup truck also collided with the semi truck.

Multiple good Samaritans stopped to help the motorcyclist and pull him from underneath the 18-wheeler, police noted.

He declined transport to a nearby hospital by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics despite suffereing injuries considered to be minor, officers said.

Neither of the pickup driver nor big rig driver were injured.

The northbound slow lane was closed for some time during the CHP investigation, but it has since reopened.