Thousands of SoCal hospitality workers strike in effort to secure better pay, benefits

Thousands of hospitality workers at dozens of Southland hotels went on strike, forming picket lines at many of the businesses, in an effort to secure higher pay and improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

"This morning, thousands of cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, delivery men, bell men, and front desk agents at multiple properties walked out on the largest multi-hotel strike in the Local's history," said a UNITE HERE, Local 11 Union representative in a statement.

The union has been trying to negotiate with more than 60 hotels since April. Other hotel officials say non-union staff will fill in to keep their facilities running. Those striking include chefs, housekeepers, and other workers with UNITE HERE, Local 11 Union.

"We are aware that some of the associates at several downtown and Westside hotels are engaging in a work stoppage. This activity was expected. We are fully prepared to continue to operate these hotels and to take care of our guests as long as this disruption last. We also remain available to meet with the union whenever its leaders decide to make themselves available to resume negotiations," said Keith Grossman & Ken Ballard, on behalf of the Coordinated Bargaining Group consisting of 44 LA and Orange County Hotels, in a statement.

According to the Coordinated Bargaining Group, it has been bargaining with UNITE HERE, Local 11 over the past several weeks on a new labor agreement to replace the current agreement that expires on June 30.