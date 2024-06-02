Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves make off with more than $100k in stolen LEGOs from stores across SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

More than $100k in Legos stolen from several stores in Orange and LA counties
More than $100k in Legos stolen from several stores in Orange and LA counties 00:36

Investigators are looking for thieves whom they suspect is responsible for a string of burglaries targeting LEGO resale stores across Southern California. 

One of the owners of Bricks & Minifigs in Whittier says that seven stores have been hit since the beginning of April, resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise over at least seven different incidents. 

A location in Riverside was hit first on April 3 and since then stores in Ontario, Whittier, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Anaheim and Riverside. 

Related: $300,000 of stolen Legos recovered by retail theft task force

Suspects have often been caught on surveillance camera in as they force entry, usually done by breaking a store window, before ransacking store shelves.

Stores in Costa Mesa and Anaheim were hit early Sunday morning in the latest crimes targeting the resale chain. Fullerton police say that despite a window of the Anaheim location being broken, the man did not actually enter the store. 

Bricks & Minifigs stores are independently owned by families. 

LEGO thefts have been a rising issue across the nation in recent weeks due to the high costs of some sets, which can span between $400 and $1,000. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 9:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.