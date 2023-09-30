Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves hit T-Mobile in Santa Clarita, take off with $6k worth of stolen goods

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Thieves steal $6k worth of goods from Santa Clarita T-Mobile
Thieves steal $6k worth of goods from Santa Clarita T-Mobile 00:57

Authorities are searching for a pair of thieves who hit a T-Mobile store in Santa Clarita on Friday, making off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise. 

According to Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department, the two male suspects targeted the store, located in the 19200 block of Golden Valley Route, near SR-14 in the Canyon Country neighborhood, at around 3:30 p.m. 

Deputies say that both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks and were able to steal around $6,000 worth of items from the store before fleeing in a light-colored Dodge. 

There were no injuries reported. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.