Thieves hit T-Mobile in Santa Clarita, take off with $6k worth of stolen goods

Authorities are searching for a pair of thieves who hit a T-Mobile store in Santa Clarita on Friday, making off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise.

According to Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department, the two male suspects targeted the store, located in the 19200 block of Golden Valley Route, near SR-14 in the Canyon Country neighborhood, at around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies say that both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks and were able to steal around $6,000 worth of items from the store before fleeing in a light-colored Dodge.

There were no injuries reported.